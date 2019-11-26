It's A Wonderful Life coming to Bryan

It's the most wonderful time of the year! The Stagecenter Theatre is putting on a performance this year of a holiday classic.

Their production of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is beginning on December 5. On Thursdays all seats will cost $10. Friday and Saturday tickets will cost $15 for adults and $12 dollars for students and seniors. On Sunday all matinee tickets are $10.

Show runs Thursdays through Saturdays from December 5 to 21 at 7:30 pm, with a special matinee on Sunday, December 21 at 2:00 pm.

You can buy your tickets at the door or online on their website.