United Way of the Brazos Valley celebrates National 2-1-1 Day

It's National 2-1-1 day! 2-1-1 of Texas is a 24-hour call center that directs the community to local resources.

If you need assistance with things like food, shelter, bills, and taxes, 2-1-1 is a great, free resource.

"Our specialists are trained to troubleshoot with our callers," said Peggi Goss, United Way Community Impact Vice President. "Basically, we just remind people, if you aren't quite sure, give us a call and we'll start asking you the right questions to guide you where you need to go."

Goss wants to remind people that it is a free service available to anyone in Brazos County.

On average, people in the Brazos Valley placed 19,217 calls to 2-1-1 Texas in 2019.

"It's better than doing your own online searches because we have eligibility information," said Goss. "We can tell you which programs you can qualify for."

If you're interested in reaching out to 2-1-1, callers can simply dial 2-1-1 on their phones at any time of the day, any day of the week.