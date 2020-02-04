It's all about Beethoven for BVSO's next concert

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra just wrapped up their children's concert, and now it's time for the meat of their program.

The next concert for the BVSO is going to be an all Beethoven program starting out with his 6th Symphony, also known as the Pastoral Symphony. The second part includes the Emperor Concerto, one of Beethoven's most exciting works. Cliburn Silver Medalist Kenny Broberg is the featured piano soloist.

The performance is happening at Rudder Auditorium on February 7 at 5:00 p.m.

For information on tickets you can visit their website at BVSO.org.