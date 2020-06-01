It's hurricane season, here's how to prepare

Inside their warehouse, Texas A&M Task Force 1 has everything ready to go.

"Ready to respond in a moment's notice. The plan is we are literally capable of being out the door, which means we're leaving our facility here within four hours of being notified of an incident," said Jeff Saunders, the director of Texas A&M Task Force 1.

Saunders says in the event of a hurricane, you should be prepared at home too.

"Everybody needs to have a plan. That's the general idea. Three days, 72 hours, that's a good rule of thumb," said Saunders.

Saunders recommends have an emergency kit. Ready.gov gives you details on what should be in your emergency kit. It's everything from medications to important papers and flash lights. With the COVID-19 pandemic, this year FEMA has added masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes.

"Build your kit. Know where it is, and if you aren't home all the time make sure someone in your family knows where it is and then you can meet up some place if you need to," said Saunders.

Researchers at NOAA are predicting an above average hurricane season.

