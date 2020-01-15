It's not too late to enroll at Blinn College

Blinn Collge registration will be open until Monday, Jan. 20, so we sat down with Dean of the Division of Math and Business at Blinn College, Charles Smith, to talk about how easy it is to go back to school.

Dean Smith told us he and the wonderful faculty and staff at Blinn College have heard every excuse in the book about why it's too hard to go back to school.

So he helped make a list of the top 5 reasons people list for not furthering their education and he had an answer to all of them.

Check it out!

Top 5 Barriers to a College Education:

1. I work all day and can't quit my job to go to school.

· Blinn completely understands how challenging it can be to balance a job, a family, and a college education.

· Blinn serves hundreds of working students and has experience developing a schedule that meets each student's needs, whether that means evening, Saturday, or online courses.

· Students can earn a certificate or OSA.

2. My job is fine. I don't need a degree to get a better one.

· This may be true, but in most cases education opens the door to new opportunities and higher pay.

· On average, workers with an associate degree earn $9,000 per year more than those with only a high school degree.

· Certificates and credentials often can inspire employers to assign more responsibility (and pay) to employees. An employee who completes our OSA in Business Management may be looked at by their employer the next time a leadership position opens at their business.

3. I don't even know what degree I would want.

· One of the great things about community colleges such as Blinn is they allow students to discover their passion by sampling a variety of courses and getting hands-on experience.

· Our academic advisors also can assist in this process with career counseling.

4. I can't pay for it.

· Blinn understands how challenging it can be to pay for college. That's why our tuition and fees allow students to save 42% compared to the average state university.

· There are more than 200 scholarships just for Blinn students.

· Payment plans are available.

5. It's too far away.

· With Blinn Online, Blinn College now comes to you.

· Blinn also has five campuses in its 13-county service area, providing local classes in Brenham, Bryan, Schulenburg, and Sealy.

Watch the complete interview in the player above.