It's not too late to register at Blinn College

Although some classes at Blinn College start have already started, students can still add courses and make some changes to their schedule.

The college is offering 12 and 8-week courses this spring. Some of the courses include architecture, construction science, and graphic design just to name a few.

To register for the courses you can visit their website and fill out an application. There is open enrollment meaning that if you have a GED or a high school diploma you can enroll.

Classes begin on February 17 for the 12-week course and March 20 for the 8-week course.