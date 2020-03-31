It's official: March 2020 stole a top spot in Bryan-College Station history

It is official. March 2020 was the warmest on record in Bryan-College Station's history.

The final day of March brought the Brazos Valley a fresh taste of spring air. Cool morning, mild afternoon, fresh breeze. Refreshing right?

That was not the case for the majority of the month.

The 30-year average tells us that, generally, in Bryan-College Station morning temperatures should start the month in the upper 40s and end the month in the mid-50s. On the flip side, average afternoon highs kick off March in the upper 60s and warm to the mid-70s by the 31st.

24 out of 31 days this month reached afternoon highs considered to be above-average. In fact, many of those significantly above average, in the low-to-mid-80s.

The warmest afternoon high was recorded on the 27th, when Easterwood Airport officially reported 89°.

To go along with those warm afternoons, morning temperatures began days in the 60s more than the 40s and 50s -- which are more typical for this time of the year.

As the month closed, the official average temperature -- all morning lows and afternoon highs considered -- for March 2020 rings in at 69.5°.

The previous top spot for the warmest March on record: 68.5° from 1921. This month's record heat smashed the previous record by 1°.

1° seem insignificant? Check out the top five list for March warmth:

• 2020: 69.5°

• 1921: 68.5°

• 1935: 67.7°

• 1938: 67.7°

• 1945: 67.5°

Most years are withing a tenth of a degree or two from the next in the list. Not 2020.

For perspective, the 30-year average temperature for March in Bryan-College Station is 61.4°. March 2020 checked in 8.1° above the expected average.

Note: Rainfall and temperature data observations began on the campus of Texas A & M College in May 1882. Records were sporadic from 1882 to 1907 and no records are available for 1908 and 1909. Reliable records are available from 1910 to present.

Observations began on the campus of Texas A & M College in May 1882. The station was relocated to the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station main farm located seven miles southwest of the College Station Post Office in January 1954. This station closed April 30, 1958. Other rainfall and temperature observations were taken in Bryan at 2310 23rd Street from September 1, 1913 through March 31, 1947.

A weather station was established at the College Station FAA Airport (originally referred to as Bryan CAA Airport) in August 1951. The FAA Airport Station is now known as Easterwood Field.

The 30 year climatological averages are from the College Station FAA Airport (Easterwood Field) but the extremes and other temperature and rainfall records are from all sources.