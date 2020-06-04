JCPenney has identified the seven Texas stores it will close

PLANO, Tex. (KBTX) - JCPenney on Thursday identified the seven Texas stores it will close as part of its bankruptcy reorganization.
The store at Post Oak Mall in College Station is not on the list, but the location in Huntsville is named as one of the locations that will be shut down.
Stores to be closed in Texas:
Timber Creek Crossing
6051 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Crossroads Mall
6834 Wesley St, Ste C
Greenville, TX 75402
West Hills Mall
2 Financial Plaza
Huntsville, TX 77340
Music City Mall
2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lufkin Shopping Center
4600 S Medford Dr, Ste 2000
Lufkin, TX 75901
Palestine Mall
1930 S Loop 256
Palestine, TX 75801
Mirabeau Square
3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82
Paris, TX 75460
The full list of all 154 stores to close across America can be found here.