JCPenney has identified the seven Texas stores it will close

JCPenney on Thursday identified the seven Texas stores it will close as part of its bankruptcy reorganization.

The store at Post Oak Mall in College Station is not on the list, but the location in Huntsville is named as one of the locations that will be shut down.

Stores to be closed in Texas:

Timber Creek Crossing

6051 Skillman St

Dallas, TX 75231

Crossroads Mall

6834 Wesley St, Ste C

Greenville, TX 75402

West Hills Mall

2 Financial Plaza

Huntsville, TX 77340

Music City Mall

2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000

Lewisville, TX 75067

Lufkin Shopping Center

4600 S Medford Dr, Ste 2000

Lufkin, TX 75901

Palestine Mall

1930 S Loop 256

Palestine, TX 75801

Mirabeau Square

3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82

Paris, TX 75460

The full list of all 154 stores to close across America can be found here.