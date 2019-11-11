Parents of woman killed in A&M Bonfire reflect on 20th anniversary

Next week will mark 20 years since a massive bonfire on the Texas A&M campus collapsed, claiming the lives of 12 Aggies.

Jamie Hand was one of two women killed in the 1999 tragedy.

"It wasn't just the fact that we lost our children, but we lost a tradition at the same time," Neva Hand said while looking a painting of the Bonfire Memorial that hangs at the Benjamin Knox Gallery in College Station.

For the past 20 years on the anniversary of the collapse, Neva and Larry Hand have made the three-hour drive from their home in Henderson to College Station.

"Jamie was one of the last pulled out. And we were there," her father Larry recalls.

Emotions come flooding back as they describe a painting that pays tribute to the 1999 football game against the University of Texas.

"This is a remembrance of that game,” Neva's voice cracks. "That represents our kids. The 12 doves represent our kids."

Jamie was just 19 when the collapse claimed her life on November 18, 1999.

"The years pass so quickly," Neva says.

But the memories of that tragic night remain fresh.

"If the phone rings at night late -- that's a killer. That just tears me up," Larry admits. "To get someone on the other end crying, saying stack fell and your daughter was on it," his voice trails off.

To the Hands, Jamie will always be 19, busy and beautiful. Today, she would be 39 years old, and they wonder what she'd be like.

"I would imagine she would be married, she would probably have a family by now and she would see to it that her children would be involved in everything she could get them involved in," Neva said.

The Hands have two other daughters and now five grandchildren who fill their hearts, but a piece will always be missing in Jamie.

"You never stop grieving, but you get stronger,” Neva explains. "You learn how to deal with your grief so it doesn't affect the others around you as much as it would otherwise."