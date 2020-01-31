January heat puts 2020 in the record books

January features the coldest average daytime highs and lows that we see throughout the year. However, 2020 lacked a lot of that colder arctic air getting pulled south into Texas leaving us with a few records in the books. One of which includes this January being the 9th warmest on record.

We start off the new year with an average daytime high at 60° and an average overnight low temperature at 41°. When we talk about averages, it is the process of compiling data from a specific day for 30 years and finding the average high for that day in history as well as the overnight low. It helps to provide a baseline for where we “should” sit for a particular point in time throughout the year.

This January was abnormally warm both in terms of daytime highs as well as overnight lows. In fact, on average, Bryan/College Station should hit the freezing mark or temperatures colder seven times throughout the month. However, that threshold has only been met a third of the time over the past 30 years. That means there have been 20 years where we’ve had six days or less in meeting 32° or below.

Our coldest overnight low this month was 35° set back on the morning of January 12th. For the month overall, we only recorded seven mornings in the 30s. This is the first time since 1932 that we have not hit the freezing mark at all in the month of January and only the 3rd time on record that we’ve seen this happen!

A couple days later on the 15th, we set two records: a daytime high of 82° and a warmest overnight low of 67°. Given these warm days, it likely comes as no surprise that we also went down as the 9th warmest January on record.

How does February look? Specifics are hard, and there is still time to see some cold snaps drift into the Brazos Valley. However, the Climate Prediction Center gives the Brazos Valley a 33% chance of seeing above average temperatures.



