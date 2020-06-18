Advertisement

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Jean Kennedy Smith is pictured at a ceremony marking the 50th aniversary of President John F. Kennedy's inaugural speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2011. Smith died Wednesday at her Manhattan home, her daughter Kym told the New York Times. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Jean Kennedy Smith is pictured at a ceremony marking the 50th aniversary of President John F. Kennedy's inaugural speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2011. Smith died Wednesday at her Manhattan home, her daughter Kym told the New York Times. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Kennedy Smith, who was the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy and who as a U.S. ambassador played a key role in the peace process in Northern Ireland, has died, relatives said Thursday. She was 92.

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, Smith’s nephew, confirmed her death. She died Wednesday at her home in Manhattan, her daughter Kym told The New York Times.

Smith was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph P. and Rose Kennedy, and tragically several of them preceded her in death by decades. Her siblings included older brother Joseph Kennedy Jr., killed in action during World War II; Kathleen “Kick’ Kennedy, who died in a 1948 plane crash; the president, assassinated in 1963 and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, slain in 1968. Sen. Edward Kennedy, the youngest of the Kennedy siblings, died of brain cancer in August 2009, the same month their sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver died.

Smith, who married Kennedy family financial adviser and future White House chief of staff Stephen Edward Smith in 1956, was viewed for much of her life as a quiet sister who shunned the spotlight. In her memoir “The Nine of Us,” published in 2016, she wrote that for much of the time her childhood seemed “unexceptional.”

“It is hard for me to fully comprehend that I was growing up with brothers who eventually occupy the highest offices of our nation, including president of the United States,” she explained. “At the time, they were simply my playmates. They were the source of my amusement and the objects of my admiration.”

Though she never ran for office, she campaigned for her brothers, traveling the country for then-Sen. John F. Kennedy as he sought the presidency in 1960. In 1963, she stepped in for a traveling Jacqueline Kennedy and co-hosted a state dinner for Ireland’s president. The same year, she accompanied her brother — the first Irish Catholic president — on his famous visit to Ireland. Their great-grandfather, Patrick Kennedy, was from Dunganstown in County Wexford in southeastern Ireland.

Three decades later, she was appointed ambassador to Ireland by President Bill Clinton, who called her “as Irish as an American can be.”

During her confirmation hearing, she recalled the trip with her brother, describing it as “one of the most moving experiences of my own life.”

As ambassador, she played a role in the Northern Ireland peace process. She helped persuade Clinton to grant a controversial visa in 1994 to Gerry Adams, chief of the Irish Republican Army-linked Sinn Fein party. The move defied the British government, which branded Adams as a terrorist.

Patrick Kennedy highlighted her role in the Irish peace process as the crux of her “enormous legacy."

“She knew it was crucial to bring everybody in in order for there to be lasting peace,” Patrick Kennedy told the AP. “She took an enormous risk to her own reputation and stature as an ambassador.”

She later called criticism of her actions toward the IRA “unfortunate” and said she thought history would credit the Clinton administration with helping the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern said in 1998 that “it is not an understatement to say that if (the visa for Adams) didn’t happen at the time, perhaps other events may not have fallen into place.”

In 1996, though, Smith had been reprimanded by Secretary of State Warren Christopher for punishing two of her officers who objected to the visa for Adams.

In December 1998, Smith again risked controversy by taking communion in a Protestant cathedral in Dublin, going against the bishops of her Roman Catholic church.

Her decision was a strong personal gesture of support for Irish President Mary McAleese, a fellow Catholic who had been criticized by Irish bishops for joining in the Protestant communion service.

“Religion, after all, is about bringing people together,” Smith told The Irish Times. “We all have our own way of going to God.”

Patrick Kennedy, recalled his aunt's popularity, accessibility and constant travel around Ireland when he visited there with a delegation of Irish Americans from his state of Rhode Island. The post, he said, allowed her to tap into her political side.

“It was like, all of the hidden, or pent-up desire to be a politician, which, of course ran through her as with every one of her siblings, she got to live that out," he said.

When she stepped down as ambassador in 1998, she received Irish citizenship for “distinguished service to the nation.”

Diplomacy, along with politics, also ran in the Kennedy family. Her father was ambassador to the United Kingdom from 1938 to 1940. Niece Caroline Kennedy served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration.

“We’re the first father-daughter ambassadors,” Smith told The Irish Times in 1997. “So I can’t remember a time when we were not an actively political family.”

In 1974, Smith founded Very Special Arts, an education program that supports artists with physical or mental disabilities. Her 1993 book with George Plimpton, “Chronicles of Courage: Very Special Artists,” features interviews with disabled artists. The program followed in the footsteps of her sister Eunice’s creation of the Special Olympics for disabled athletes.

Smith and her husband had four children, Stephen Jr., William, Amanda and Kym. Her husband died in 1990.

Her son, Dr. William Kennedy Smith, made headlines in 1991, when he was charged with rape at the Kennedy estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He was acquitted after a highly publicized trial that included testimony from his uncle, Sen. Edward Kennedy, who had roused his nephew and son to go to some nightclubs that Easter weekend.

Among Smith’s other siblings, Rosemary died in 2005; and Patricia in 2006.

“Certainly a distinct characteristic of our family was its size,” Smith wrote in her memoir. “A child in a big family constantly feels surrounded and supported. For me, there was always someone to play with or someone to talk to just around the corner, out on the porch, or in the next bedroom. I never felt alone.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US drops planned limit for toxin that damages infant brains

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press
The contaminant is perchlorate, a component in rocket fuel, ammunition and other explosives, including fireworks.

National

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AARON MORRISON and KAT STAFFORD
Friday’s celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience, along with expressions of black joy in spite of an especially traumatic time for the nation.

National

PG&E fined $4 million in deaths of 84 people in 2018 fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Business Writer
Pacific Gas & Electric was fined $4 million on Thursday for the deaths of 84 people killed in a nightmarish Northern California wildfire ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid.

Sports

Dr. Anthony Fauci not confident of football season without a ‘bubble’

Updated: 2 hours ago
There’s some potentially bad news for football fans, though, regarding a 2020 season in a Fauci interview posted on CNN this morning. “Unless players are essentially in a ‘bubble’ -- insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day -- it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

News

Driver taken to hospital after hitting Bryan church

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Bryan police are looking into what caused the crash.

Latest News

News

Abbott: Students will return to school campuses this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aliyya Swaby
Texas students will be returning to public schools in person this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott told state lawmakers Thursday morning.

News

Could double-decker plane seating be the new way to fly economy?

Updated: 3 hours ago
A company has designed a double-decker seating configuration which could give airplane passengers more privacy and virus protection.

News

Brazos County confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

State

Reward increased to find missing Texas soldier

Updated: 4 hours ago
The reward is growing in the case of a missing female soldier in Texas.

News

Traffic Alert: A portion of Francis Drive to be closed for nine months

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Construction begins on Thursday on Francis Drive in College Station and part of the road will be close for about nine months.

National

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By HOPE YEN
President Donald Trump released a long-awaited plan Wednesday to address the persistently high number of suicides by veterans, with initiatives including firearm safety, wellness programs at workplaces and new barriers near railroads and bridges.