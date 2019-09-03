Driver slams into back of local school bus

A Bryan ISD school bus was involved in a vehicle accident Tuesday morning, according to school officials.

it happened at the intersection of E. 29th Street and Briarcrest.

There were no students on board the bus at the time of the wreck, according to Bryan ISD spokesman Matthew LeBlanc.

A Jeep rear-ended the school bus that was stopped at a red light and nobody was injured, said LeBlanc. There was no damage to the bus.

It's unclear if the driver of the Jeep was issued a citation.

This marks the third local school bus involved in a traffic collision this school year. Last week a Bryan ISD school bus struck a parked car at Milam Street and Inlow Boulevard.

Two weeks ago a pickup truck slammed into a College Station ISD bus after running a stop sign at Greens Prairie Road and Woodlake Drive. The driver of the pickup was issued a citation following the crash.