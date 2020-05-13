Jefferson Awards: Friends come together to surprise one nominee

Jeanette Phariss has a very dedicated group of friends.

After the Jefferson Awards had to be postponed because of the pandemic, several members of the group who nominated her wanted to surprise Phariss on the day the awards were originally going to happen. All while observing proper social distancing, of course.

"Well it makes me feel really special, I will tell you that," said Phariss.

Penny Beaumont is one of those dedicated friends. She says the hardest thing about the process was narrowing down all of Jeanette's accomplishments.

"All of us that put this group, this nomination together have worked with Jeanette in any number of nonprofits over the years and the woman is just unstoppable. When you ask her to do something, whether its to lead a committee or just raise money she does it brilliantly. So we were just delighted to have her recognized for the work she's done for her church, her community, for the last umpteen years," said Beaumont.

Phariss has done everything from helping to build a new park at her church, to being a big supporter of Voices for Children, and supporting women involved with Leadership Texas.

Someone else who can't pick just one accolade is Phariss herself.

"Well I don't know that there's one single claim that I'm really the most proud of. This award certainly is one of those! Because you don't just get this award unless you've left a body of work that somebody thinks is worthy of being recognized," said Phariss.

Beaumont says it was pretty easy to get everyone together to congratulate Phariss on what was supposed to be a very special day.

"Because it was Jeanette, all you have to say this is what I need and it happens."

"It was just the most disappointing that I didn't get to publicly thank my friends. But this has served as a substitute for that. I also I didn't get an opportunity to meet the other nominees so hopefully after all this settles I'll have a chance to meet the other three and maybe have coffee and find out about their backgrounds," said Phariss.