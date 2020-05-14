Jefferson Awards: Prince's passion for helping others

On a beautiful Wednesday afternoon, we meet Mary Jo Prince at an appropriate location, the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The former president was big on volunteerism.

Prince not only quotes George H. W. Bush's "We all have something to give"; she also lives by those words.

"Life is too short to not give back to your community," said Prince.

Prince is an Aggie, class of 1978. She jumped into volunteering when she returned to College Station in 1995.

Prince has been part of the Scotty's House Board of Directors for nearly 20 years.

"God did not bless me with my own children so I took that as a message. That gave me more energy to help other children," said Prince.

The proud Aggie bleeds maroon, but she's also become part of the blue blood family. Price is a big law enforcement supporter.

She's a member of the College Station Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association.

"We started the program Feed the Crew on high-traffic football weekends when, bless their hearts, our patrol officers don't even have a chance barely for a cup of coffee on those heavy weekends. So we were able to get restaurants to donate meals so that we could drop them off and take them to the police departments so they can at least grab and go on those busy Friday and Saturday nights," said Prince.

Prince is also part of the Brazos County First Responders Association. The group takes care of first responder families during life-changing situations.

"Serving our responders in times of need is the most important thing that we can do," said Prince during an interview with KBTX in February 2019.

KBTX spoke with her at an event she and the College Station Noon Lions Club host each year. "Honoring Our Heroes" gives thanks to first responders while raising money for the 100 Club, another organization that takes financial care of first responders and their families.

Even if you're not part of the first responder community, chances are Prince has impacted your life. She is one of the dozens of Lions Club members who passionately plan the annual "I Love America" Independence Day celebration for families to enjoy.

"The look and the smiles on peoples' faces is worth every second of effort. I just want to be remembered as having given my time in a way that was productive, that was effective, that was memorable. That I did it for others, not for myself," said Prince.

