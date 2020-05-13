Shannon Long's very long day starts at 5:00 a.m. with Bible study.

"I have a group of about 800 people online that are following along,” said Long, a 2020 KBTX Jefferson Award winner. “I post the post each morning, and the notes, then we chat through our comments throughout the day when people have time to do their reading.”

By 6:15 a.m., Long is off to work. First, she stops to pick up items for Chrissy's Closet, the free-to-those-in-need store for College Station ISD employees and students. Long helped found it almost four years ago.

“Although we are known as a pretty affluent school district, we absolutely have some families that are in need and in great need,” said Long.

Next, Long arrives at the job she is actually paid to do; technology coordinator at CSISD. She has been in education, including as a classroom teacher, for almost 30 years. It is a job that has always been demanding.

“I always had a heart for serving other people and helping other people,” said Long. “I would say things like, ‘When I have more time, when I have more money, when I have more resources, when my daughter is older, when I retire….’ And then, in 2013 when I was diagnosed with a brain tumor, that was just a really crazy awful scary time.”

The benign tumor was eventually removed. Long lost hearing in one ear and the ability to shed tears in one eye, but she gained something greater.

“I am not promised tomorrow,” Long said. “If God is calling me to do some things, I need to do them now.”

Which is why on her lunch break she is back to volunteering, this time, pitching an idea to Voices for Children, where Long serves as a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) for children navigating the foster system.

“It's such a blessing to be able to advocate for them,” said Long. “Sometimes it is not easy. It is a challenge but it is also equally one of the best things that I do and one of my favorite things to do.”

This ‘Long’ day continues during a lunch break visit to Chrissy's Closet itself, organizing for an upcoming event to provide free necessities—and some fun extras too.

“We have a line out the door every time that we open,” said Long.

Long is back at it after the school bell rings, delivering "Chemo Treats" to the Cancer Center in Bryan. Long lost her mother to cancer, and she beat melanoma herself. Now, she organizes dozens of people to provide treats to patients every week.

“It's not really about the treat,” said Long. “It's about reminding them that other people are rooting for them.”

Finally, Long goes home. However, her day is not done yet. At the kitchen table, she works on Sweet Blessers, an online Facebook community she started that anonymously blesses people who could use a hand.

“You watch the news, and you get overwhelmed. There's such need out there,” said Long. “I think starting in our own community is so valuable.”

Next, friends arrive to make goody bags for an upcoming retreat for mothers who have lost a child, Haven of Hope.

“Mommas are often people who try to help everybody else and comfort everybody else,” Long said. “So the retreat is a place for them to come and let down.”

So why is this day not just long—but "Shannon Long" long?

“I'm a firm believer that God gives us every bit of time we need to do the things we are called to do, but in order for that to happen—because I feel like he's called me to do quite a few things—I have to really organize my time well,” said Long.

It's a message she hopes all will hear and, just maybe, start working on their own ideas to help others.

With a laugh, Long concluded, “And if you don't have an idea, then just become my friend and I'll be happy to share some ideas with you.”

Watch the KBTX Jefferson Awards special program on May 14 at 6:30 p.m.