Jim Johnson, Endowed Chair of Benz School of Floral Design at Texas A&M University, dies at 82

James L. (Jim) Johnson impacted the world of floral design and floral art. He passed away suddenly on May 6, 2020, at his home in Indiana at the age of 82, according to his obituary.

Johnson was the first person to be named to the Endowed Chair of the Benz School of Floral Design at Texas A&M University, the world’s only chair in floral design, according to the Benz School of Floral Design.

According to the Benz School of Floral Design's website: He brought to the position his experience in retail floristry, memberships and participation in state floral organizations, and his broad knowledge of floral art.

While at A&M he wore many hats. According to his obituary, he was the Senior Lecturer of Floral Design for the Department of Horticulture, the director of the Benz Gallery of Floral Art, director of San Jacinto Publishing Company, the director of the Benz School Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, and was named a Distinguished Lecturer at the university.

Johnson retired from A&M in 2011 with the title Director Emeritus, and moved back to his home of Aroma, Indiana, according to his obituary.

A memorial event will be held in his honor at A&M at a later date. The details of the event will be posted on the Benz School of Floral Design at Texas A&M University Facebook page,