The annual Jingle Bell Market is returning on Sunday, November 17.

Shops from over 35 unique vendors from noon to 4:00 p.m. will be at the Pebble Creek Country Club. There will also be a mimosa bar.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to OnRamp, a local organization that provides transportation to those who need it.

For more information, visit facebook.com/jinglebellmarket.