John Koldus, longtime student services vice president, passes away

KBTX has confirmed the passing of Dr. John J. Koldus, the first vice president of student services at Texas A&M.

Koldus' goal was to establish a Division of Student Services that would be fully equipped to meet the requirements of a rapidly growing student body, according to the Division of Student Affairs at Texas A&M.

After the retirement of Dr. Koldus in the early 1990s, the newly appointed vice president, Dr. J. Malon Southerland, received permission to change Division of Student Services to the Division of Student Affairs as an effort to reflect more accurately the breadth of the division’s mission, according to the Student Affairs website.

The university named its student services building after Koldus.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in College Station. The Singing Cadets, buglers and Ross Volunteers will be a part of the service.

Visitation is Thursday from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station.

