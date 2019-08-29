John's Boys collecting gently used items for garage sale fundraiser

John's Boys is collecting unwanted clothes and items for a community garage sale to benefit area foster children.

Donations will be accepted on October 5 from 9:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on October 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 3026 Barron Rd. suite 200.

They're accepting lightly used clothing, shoes, furniture, kitchen and household items, tools, baby gear, electronics, toys and just about anything you no longer need.

The Garage Sale will be October 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Wellborn Community Center.

There will also be sausage wraps and John's Boys gear for sale or donations.

For more information, visit johnsboys.com.