Chuck Konderla appointed as Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has appointed local businessman and former Bryan city councilman Chuck Konderla to serve as Precinct 2 commissioner.

Judge Peters made the announcement Tuesday during the regularly scheduled Commissioners Court meeting.

Konderla will fill the seat held by Sammy Catalena, who died in May at age 72.

Brazos County hopes to have Konderla sworn in by next Tuesday, at which point he would begin serving immediately, but said details were still being worked out.

Konderla would serve in the appointed role until November. The Precinct 2 commissioner position will be on the November ballot. Because the position was not on the primary election ballot in March, each party will have the opportunity to choose their candidate for the November election.

Chuck Konderla owns Fifth C Fine Jewelry in Bryan and previously served on the Bryan City Council from 2010 to 2015. Konderla also serves as the director of the CHI St. Joseph Health Foundation.