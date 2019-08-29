Judge sentences sex offender to 50 years in prison

Marlin Nutall, 47, was convicted by a jury Wednesday of Sexual

Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

Thursday morning, Judge Travis Bryan, III sentenced Nutall to 50

years in prison for each offense. Those sentences will run concurrently.

Nutall was arrested on September 16, 2016 after two fourteen-year-old girls disclosed that he had sexually assaulted them. The first victim outcried to her mother immediately after the assault

occurred and was taken to the Bryan Police Department to make a

report. Shortly thereafter, the teenager was taken to Scott &

White for an examination by a forensic nurse.

The next day, the second victim disclosed that Nutall had sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion. She was also treated at Scott & White and both girls were interviewed at Scotty’s House.

During the trial, prosecutors presented DNA evidence recovered from the first victim which was matched to Nutall, corroborating the victim’s statements to authorities.

The Bryan Police Department conducted a thorough investigation. Specifically, Detective Candido Amaya did exceptional work

to corroborate the victims’ reports.

Nutall had previously been to prison and was on parole at the time of

the offenses.

Assistant District Attorneys Kara Comte and Ashley Martin prosecuted this case on behalf of the State of Texas.

"The courageous voice of one young lady resulted in Nutall being apprehended and another child speaking out. These two brave survivors have made our community safe from this predator.”

- Kara Comte and Ashley Martin, Assistant District Attorneys