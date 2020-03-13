Judge declares state of emergency for Brazos County

Brazos County will follow the state's lead and declare a local state of emergency in response to the Coronavirus.

County Judge Duane Peters signed the declaration into effect today.

The declaration allows the county to access emergency management funds and activate the emergency management plan.

The state of emergency will end after one week unless it is continued by a separate declaration.

According to a press release provided along with the declaration, there are still no cases of the Coronavirus in Brazos County.

For the latest updates from county, state, and federal officials on the Coronavirus in Brazos County, see the related links section.