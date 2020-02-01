Junior League collecting donations for annual Bargain Blitz

Junior League of Bryan College Station is collecting donations for the rest of February for its annual Bargain Blitz.

Every Saturday from 9 a.m.until 2 p.m., members are collecting home goods, clothing, furniture and toys at Crossroads Moving & Storage in South College Station.

The donations are then sorted and put on display March 7th at the Brazos County Expo Center for the community to come and shop at low prices.

Bargain Blitz chair Amanda Rankin says this is one of the organization's biggest events, and that the money they raise will go towards their community events throughout the year.

“It’s really cool to see how much people are willing to give away and we always try to find a home for those things too. So outside the event it's self and the sale day itself, we do a secondary effort as we go along, finding nonprofits in town that we can give the items that don’t sell,” said Rankin.

The Bargain Blitz kicks off with a preview party on March 1 at 6 p.m. More information can be found in the related links section.

