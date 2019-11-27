Junior League getting ready for its annual Charity Ball

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is getting ready for its annual Charity Ball.

The event will take place at the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field on December 14 at 6:30 p.m.

It's the Junior League's largest fundraiser of the year and will have dinner, dancing, and a silent auction.

Attendees will have the opportunity to win a 5-carat gold and diamond convertible bracelet from David Gardner's Jewelers.

For more information or to buy a raffle ticket, call (979) 774-4759 or go to jlbcs.org.