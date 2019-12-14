Junior League hosts annual Charity Ball

Residents in Bryan-College Station dressed up Saturday in support of the Junior League at the annual Charity Ball.

This year's theme was Moulin Rouge.

The event, held at Texas A&M University's Hall of Champions, is the largest fundraiser for the organization.

Along with dinner and dancing, there was a raffle for custom diamond earrings made by David Gardners.

"We love having the community out supporting us," said Charity Ball Chair Amanda Suesh. "We are passionate about it. We are 100% run by women volunteers. It is important for us to have the community come in and see what we do and how we impact our community cause we work really hard," she said.

The event raises funds and provides resources for Stuff the Bus, Junior League's signature project, and grants and scholarships. All money raised will remain in the Bryan-College Station community.