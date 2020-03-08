Junior League hosts annual Bargain Blitz fundraiser

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station hosted its annual Bargain Blitz Saturday.

Thousands stormed the Brazos County Expo Center Friday and Saturday to grab some of the best deals in the Brazos Valley.

For months, members of the Junior League collected and sorted donations for all sorts of items including clothing, children’s toys, and furniture.

Amanda Rankin helped organize the event and says it could not have happened without the community’s donations.

“Everything comes In for free through league members donating or community donations, so we are able to keep the prices really low. That helps us be able to make money because of course, it is a fundraiser, but it helps us keep the prices very low so it lets people be able to come in and buy things that they might not be able to buy from the store directly,” said Rankin.

Saturday’s event helps fund events for the Junior League including Stuff the Bus.

