Junior League kicks off Stuff the Bus Campaign

With the school year fast approaching, one group is making sure all area kids have the supplies they need.

Volunteers from the Junior League of Bryan-College Station are running their Stuff the Bus campaign in an effort to collect supplies for students who can't afford them.

They're looking for supplies from the Bryan and College Station school district supply lists, including pens, pencils, notebook paper, glue, scissors, crayons, and markers.

Stuff the Bus benefits thousands of children in the Bryan and College Station School Districts, so they can start the school year on the same footing as other children.

Wednesday: HEB (Texas Avenue) 4-7 p.m.

Thursday: Blue Baker (Dominik Drive) 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and HEB (Jones Crossing) 4-7 p.m.

Friday: Blue Baker (Mills Park Circle) 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and HEB (Tower Point) 4-7 p.m.