Junior League's Stuff the Bus donates tens of thousands school supplies

Brazos Valley students are back in class for the fall semester. Many of them are using school supplies from Junior League's Stuff the Bus campaign. Emily Fisher with The Junior League of Bryan-College Station appeared on Brazos Valley This Morning to talk about all her organization has accomplished in 2019.

"We collected over 30,000 items for this year and that's on top of the $110,000 worth of school supplies that we purchased for local schools," Fisher said. Those supplies went to students in every elementary and intermediate school in Bryan and College Station Independent School Districts.

With the completion of Stuff the Bus, Junior League is now turning their attention to the annual Charity Ball. This year's theme is Moulin Rouge. The formal event will take place on Saturday, December 14 in The Hall of Champions at Kyle Field.

Junior League has sponsorships and individual tickets available for the Charity Ball. More information is available on Junior League's website.

Stuff the Bus is Junior League's signature project and Charity Ball is their largest fundraiser. Junior League is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism and improving the community.