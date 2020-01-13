Jury sentences man to 40 years for repeated domestic violence

A Brazos County jury has sentenced John Eaddy to 40 years in prison for continuous violation of a protective order.

His Jan. 9 conviction was enhanced because of two previous confinements in prison.

The emergency protective order was originally issued following Eaddy's arrest for assaulting his girlfriend on Apr. 7, 2018. Six days later on Apr. 13, Bryan police officers responded to a 911 call that alleged Eaddy was in violation of that order. Eaddy fled and was not caught that day.

On Apr. 15, 2018, Bryan police responded to a 911 call of loud noises and yelling. Eaddy was found at that residence and was arrested.

During the trial, the jury learned of Eaddy’s criminal history.

In 1995, Eaddy broke into a woman's home and strangled her. The next day, he assaulted her again while a child watched. Eaddy was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In 2013, Eaddy was again sentenced to prison for assaulting a police officer in Robertson County.

He also has prior domestic violence convictions in Bastrop County.