Jury duty suspended in Brazos County due to COVID-19 concerns

Jury duty in Brazos County is suspended for the time being over the COVID-19 concerns. The local municipal courts including in College Station are on pause. The court is encouraging defendants to not come to court unless they absolutely have to.

Live classes and community service activities have also been suspended.

KBTX spoke with Municipal Judge Edward Spillane on the impact it's having.

"Number one, were telling citizens don't come to court. Anything that you can take care of in person you can phone us at our phone number or go online. But you don't need to come to court. We've canceled any hearings, there are no jury trials," said Edward Spillane III, College Station Municipal Court Judge.

Brazos County J.P. Courts have also suspended jury trials for the time being.

Bryan and College Station Municipal Courts expect trials to be on pause through the month of April.