Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 closed

This office will be closed UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE in order to ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff. All trials and hearings are postponed UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Parties will be notified of the new setting date and time. Criminal payments and filings can be made through the mail or by credit card by calling toll-free 888/856-9578 or visiting http://brazoscountytx.gov/index.aspx?NID=477. Civil filings and payments can be made through the mail or efile at https://www.efiletexas.gov. Case information can be obtained online through the Brazos County Justice web at https://justiceweb.brazoscountytx.gov/brazosportal.

Questions can be emailed to jp2clerks@brazoscountytx.gov. If a face to face interaction is necessary, please call 979-361-4190 to schedule an appointment.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Esta oficina estará cerrada HASTA AVISO ADICIONAL para garantizar la salud y seguridad de nuestros clientes y personal. Todos los juicios y audiencias se posponen HASTA AVISO ADICIONAL. Se notificara a las partes la nueva fecha y hora de establecimiento. Los pagos y presentaciones se puede hacer por correo o con tarjeta de crédito llamando al numero gratuito 888/856-9578 o visitando http://brazoscountytx.gov/index.aspx?NID=477. Las presentaciones civiles y los pagos pueden hacerse por correo o por correo electronico a https://www.efiletexas.gov. La informacion del caso se puede obtener en linea a traves de Brazos County Justice Web en https://justiceweb.brazoscountytx.gov/brazosportal.

Las preguntas pueden enviarse por correo electronico a jp2clerks@brazoscountytx.gov. Si es necesaria una interaccion cara a cara, llame al 979-361-4190 para programar una cita.

Pedimos disculpas por cualquier inconveniente que esto pueda causar.