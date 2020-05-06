Courts could come to 'grinding halt' from lack of jury summons responses

Brazos County District Clerk Gabriel Garcia is urging the public to respond to jury summons.

Many people are ignoring the letters because there are no trials going on due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the summons are for trials later in the summer.

A spokesperson for the county says if the county can’t get jury panels filled, the justice system will come to a grinding halt. If they don’t get responses, they cannot seat a jury.

According to the jury services coordinator, any resident who receives a summons is still required to respond or they could face a penalty.

Brazos County officials are asking people not to show up in person, but respond to their summons online. You can also reply by mail.

If you've lost your summons or need any additional information, you can contact the Brazos County Jury Services Coordinator.

Brazos County Jury Services

(979) 361-4224

300 East 26th Street, Suite 2214

Bryan, TX 77803

www.brazoscountyjury.com

