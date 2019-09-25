Juvenile prosecutor concerned about growing number of violent crimes

A local prosecutor is concerned about the growing number of violent crimes involving teenagers.

Brazos County Chief Juvenile Prosecutor Jennifer Hebert is charged with prosecuting children between the ages of 10 and 17 who have committed offenses.

"You see some of the worst of the worst,” said Hebert. “You have to recognize these kids are acting out. Not all kids are like this for one and two, these kids can be helped." Hebert says it’s her job to make sure they get the help they need.

"When you are looking at a juvenile case you are looking at it for rehabilitation purposes,” she said.

The following is data provided by Brazos County, College Station and Bryan.

In 2018, there were 9 aggravated assaults or assaults in College Station compared to 17 year-to-date in 2019. Aggravated robberies went up by one in between 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, there were 3 aggravated assaults committed by a juvenile in Bryan and five so far in 2019. The number of aggravated robberies remained the same.

Hebert says she’s prosecuting more terroristic threats from students at local schools. In 2017 there was one, last year that number grew to six. In 2019, Hebert has prosecuted 11 cases so far. It’s an offense that can be prosecuted as a felony.

“It’s disturbing,” said Hebert. “These children seem to think it’s funny to make threats against the school whether it's via Snapchat, Twitter or Facebook or even personally in schools. They seem to think it’s a joke and it’s not a joke. It’s never a joke and we have to take these cases seriously.”

Licensed psychologist Adam Saenz believes some of the teens are acting out because of aggression.

“They haven’t learned to manage the emotion in an appropriate way,” said Saenz. He says it all boils down to working with kids to help manage their emotions.

“Let kids know its ok to feel angry,” he said. “It’s ok to feel frustrated; it’s okay to be mad at people. It’s not ok to harm them.”

Saenz says talking about it with a child can often be the best intervention.

