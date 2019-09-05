Juveniles suspected of starting fire that destroyed building at local trade school

Three juveniles are suspected of igniting a fire that destroyed a housing unit at trade school for young offenders in Walker County.

The fire was reported Wednesday evening at the Gulf Coast Trades Center on Forest Service Road 233 off FM 1375 near New Waverly.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned that several juveniles residing at the facility had entered a building on the property and ignited a fire," said Walker County Sheriff Clint McRae.

"After conducting interviews, three juveniles were apprehended and after having a magistrate hearing were detained in a juvenile detention facility in Victoria, Texas," said Sheriff McRae.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, said authorities and no other details were immediately available due to the ongoing investigation.

More than 40 firefighters from New Waverly, Huntsville, Crabb's Prairie, Riverside, Richards, Montgomery, and North Montgomery County fire departments responded to the scene.

"Their efforts were able to contain the fire to just the one building

without it spreading across the facility and causing more damage or possibly injuries or loss of life," said Sheriff McRae.

The Texas State Fire Marshal's Office is also assisting with the investigation.