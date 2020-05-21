K9 helps seize more than $2M worth of heroin in Fayette County

A Fayette County Sheriff's Office K9 unit seized nearly 20 pounds of heroin Tuesday after a traffic stop along Interstate 10.

Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 partner, Kolt, stopped a Ford-350 Tuesday evening around 5:45 p.m. for a traffic violation.

After speaking to the driver, Sgt. Thumann became suspicious that the vehicle might be hauling illegal narcotics. Authorities were given permission to search the truck.

According to the sheriff's office, approximately 20.5 pounds of heroin was found inside two car batteries.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $ 2,790,000.

The driver, 52-year-old Gudelio Garza, of Del Rio was arrested and charged with felony heroin possession.

