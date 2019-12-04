KBTX Food For Families raises nearly 1 million pounds of food

Residents all over the Brazos Valley came out from sunrise to sunset to donate monetary and canned goods at multiple locations.

Donations were made in Bryan at The Brazos Center, in Madisonville at the Kimbro Center, in Franklin at the Pridgeon Community Center, in Hearne at the Railroad Depot, in Caldwell at St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall and in Navasota at Mid-South Synergy.

2019 Overall Total

156,554 pounds

$160,707

Brazos Center

114,005 pounds

$104,167

Burleson County

14,158 pounds

$30,000

Robertson County

6,990 pounds

$13,218

Madison County

9,800 pounds

$4,200

Grimes County

11,691 pounds

$9,122

You can donate from your phone by texting KBTX to 313131.

