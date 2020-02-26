INVESTIGATION: A local man received his 17th DWI. Why was he still allowed to drive?

A Bryan man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following his 17th DWI conviction.

KBTX has obtained body camera video from the September 2017 night Bryan police arrested Robert Ray, 72.

The video shows Ray admitting to being "inebriated" moments after he crashed into another vehicle on Texas Avenue.

"This marked Robert Ray's 17th DWI conviction dating all the way back to 1967," said Cahal McColgan, the lead Brazos County prosecutor on the case.

News Three's Haley Vyrostek sat down with McColgan to learn more about Ray's record and how he's had so many chances.

"He had been county time, which is kept time in the county jail. He had been given what was called 'work release' in the past. He had also been given probation; and with that probation, he was had also been given various opportunities when it came to taking advantage of treatment options, and then he had also been to the penitentiary before," McColgan explained.

At Ray's punishment hearing last Thursday, Judge Kyle Hawthorne sentenced ray to 15 years in prison. The DA's office asked for the maximum 20-year punishment.

"In this case, we thought the max was appropriate so we asked for 20 but the court handed down 15 years," said McColgan. "Robert Ray had been given every opportunity to change his behavior and he'd shown that he hadn't, so in this case, the focus was kind of on the community. It needed to be about keeping the community safe for as long as possible."

MaryJo Prince, a traffic safety educator with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says this is a move in the right direction.

"That's a 2,000-pound vehicle that is a weapon when you are on the streets of this community and so now, the choice has been made for him, and he will not be on the streets and he will be confined for hopefully those 15 years," said Prince.

McColgan says Ray will have to serve at least 7 and 1/2 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.

"The difference with this case is that this case also has a deadly weapon finding because the jury found that in the way that he used his car, it was capable of causing serious bodily injury or death so the ramifications of that is that he has to serve half of his sentence before he's parole-eligible," said McColgan.

When asked how Ray was able to drive with his lengthy record, McColgan said, "That's a decision the DPS makes in those situations but in this case, he did have a valid driver's license and a vehicle. That may be due to the gap between his prior DWI conviction."

McColgan says this case was about protecting the public and keeping people on the road safe.

"It's for the people in this community knowing when they get behind the wheel of a car that the person next to them, they know that the person next to them should also be driving and is safe to drive," said McColgan. "It's something we take very seriously here. It's something that could not only just hurt people, but kill people."

Assistant District Attorney Hilary Sanchez was also a prosecutor on the case.