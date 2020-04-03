Pantry Challenge: Local restaurants create recipes based on your ingredients

Do you have some items in your pantry you do not know what to do with?

KBTX challenged a few local restaurants to come up with dishes based on a common ingredient found in the pantry.

C&J Barbeque, Messina Hof, Caffe Capri, The Kyle House, Carney’s Pub, The Corner Bar and Restaurant, and Chef Tai's Restaurant Group all participated in the Pantry Challenge. See the video player above for a description of each restaurant’s dish.

Many chefs agreed: this is the perfect time to experiment with new recipes.

"I think at these times it teaches people you have to get you out of your comfort zone,” said C&J Barbeque's co-owner, Justin Manning. "Right now is the time that you pull out maybe that old recipe book or something that you don't do typically, and you cook something. You learn that you can do this.”

Still not ready to take on some of these recipes?

Each of these restaurants are offering a form of takeout, pickup, and/or delivery.

C&J Barbeque

-Offering call in, walk-up, and drive-thru orders.

-Delivery is available for orders low as $50.

-Delivery for orders under $50 can be made through third-party delivery services like Favor, Grubhub, UberEATS, and Aggiefood.com.

-All call-in orders and walk-up orders, as well as the drive-thru, will be taken at the Southwest Parkway location, 105 Southwest Parkway, College Station.

-For more information on everything available at C&J Barbeque, click here.

Messina Hof

- Call the Vintage House Restaurant and order takeout meals (pick-up curbside or request home delivery).

- Home delivery is free for orders over $50. Plus, orders over $50 can add on a select bottle of wine for just $10.

- Receive 10% off any takeout order with The Vintage House Restaurant.

-You can also order wines and add chocolates, gourmet food products, and any wine accessories.

-For further details on all the different options available at Messina Hoff, click here.

Caffe Capri

-Offering takeout orders and family meal packages.

-Digital gift cards are also available for purchase, and can be used when the restaurant returns back to normal operations.

-For more information on Caffe Capri, click here.

Carney’s Pub

-Friday, April 3, Carney’s Pub is hosting a Friday Fire Sale for beer.

-The sale will be on all packaged beer, bottled and canned.

-It will be set up like a drive-thru, and beer will be brought to your car.

-The sale will take place in the parking lot from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

-Sweet treats like buttermilk pie, fudge, and cookies from The Kyle House will also be available for purchase.

-For more information, click here.

Chef Tai’s Restaurant Group

-Restaurants include: Veritas, Madden’s, Paolo's Italian Kitchen, Urban Table, and Chef Tai’s Mobile Bistro.

Urban Table

-Offering takeout, curbside, and delivery.

-10% off all takeout (excluding family meals and Favor orders)

-Free delivery within a 5-mile radius for orders $50+

-50% off bottled wine with takeout orders.

-Gift cards available.

-For more information, click here.

Paolo’s Italian Kitchen

- Offering takeout, curbside, and delivery through Favor and UberEATS.

-50% off bottled wine with a purchase of an entrée.

-Gift cards available for purchase.

-For more information, click here.

Food Truck Meal Kits

-The meal kits feed up to 4 people.

-New menu each day for the kits.

-For more information, click here.

Recipes

Messina Hof Creamy Chardonnay Chicken and Cheese Rice Bake

Ingredients:

-1 pound of chicken breast or thighs (Note: Thighs are moister and more flavor)

-½ cup oil

-2 cups converted rice (Note: A healthier option is brown rice)

-3 cups water or chicken stock

-1 medium yellow onion diced

-2 Tbsp chopped garlic

-2 cans condensed cream of chicken soup

-2-3 cups milk

-½ cup Messina Hof Private Reserve Chardonnay

-1 Tbsp paprika

-Salt and pepper to taste

-½ cup estate-grown garlic chives

-2 cups broccoli or other favorite vegetable (optional)

-2 cups shredded cheese (your preference)

-Ovenproof baking pan

Directions:

1. Season the chicken (however your taste dictates) and cook on the grill or in the oven 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes (grilling, will add more flavor and will be done in 10-12 minutes.) Set aside and cool.

2. Cook the rice as per package directions. Place rice in a saucepan with stock and wine, then cover simmer for 15 minutes. Note: undercook the rice slightly to allow for additional cooking time in the oven

3. Sauté the onions and garlic for several minutes over a low heat

4. Now that all the components are done, we can assemble

5. Take a large mixing bowl and mix your soup, milk, paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the rice and chicken and optional vegetables, then mix

6. Pour the mixture into a lightly oiled ovenproof baking pan, you can hold back the chicken and arrange on top or cube and fold into the mixture.

7. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with cheese and bake an additional 10 minutes.

8. Serve and enjoy!

Caffe Capri Spaghetti Frittata

Ingredients:

-Cooked spaghetti

-One egg

-Marinara sauce

-Cheese (I prefer mozzarella)

-Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. In one bowl, crack an egg and salt and pepper the mixture while beating the egg.

2. In another bowl, add spaghetti and coat with marinara sauce and mix

3. Combine both bowls and mix together

4. In a non-stick pan, put heat on medium-low and add one layer of spaghetti spreading it out to the sides

5. Put some mozzarella cheese on top of the spaghetti.

6. In a few moments, add another layer of spaghetti over the cheese.

7. Cook slowly while checking when bottom begins to brown

8. With two plates, flip from pan onto a plate, then onto another plate and back into pan upside down with the non-cooked side now down in the pan.

9. Cook slowly and when that side has browned, slide into a plate and enjoy.

*May be placed in the fridge and eaten cold afterward as well as a snack.*

More recipies will be added as we recieve them from the restaurants.