KBTX presents "Your Vote Counts: The Texas Primary" election special

KBTX is the place where your vote counts in 2020.

With so much attention on the 2020 general election, every step in the political process is important. The road to November starts in March, with the Texas Primary.

KBTX presents "Your Vote Counts: The Texas Primary", an hour-long voter guide to prepare you for March 3. The program will air from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Hosted by Karla Castillo and Rusty Surette, the program profiles the record-number of candidates running for Congressional District 17. Eleven Republicans and three Democrats are hoping to take Rep. Bill Flores' seat. Flores announced he was retiring in late 2019.

For Brazos County political parties, the Texas Primary is critical. The leaders of both the Democratic and Republican county parties sit down with KBTX and talk about why this primary is so important to voters.

The program also profiles several Brazos County races. Three men are hoping to be the county's next sheriff. Three Republicans are hoping to replace the retiring county attorney and two Republicans are challenging Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich.

There are two Democrats challenging Republican incumbent State Rep. John Raney.

Segments of the program will be attached to this story after it airs.