DONATE NOW: KBTX's Food for Families Fund Drive

Many of our neighbors have been hit hard by COVID-19 and its economic fallout. Now, more people in the Brazos Valley than ever are finding it difficult to provide food for their families.

Since the pandemic began, Brazos Valley food pantries have helped 14% more households, with new households increasing 65%. This has resulted in the Brazos Valley Food Bank in delivering, providing, and distributing 36% more food.

The need in our community is real. That’s where you come in.

KBTX is partnering with the Brazos Valley Food Bank and Douglass Automotive Group on May 28 for a Food for Families Fund Drive. Our goal is to raise $75,000 for the food bank to continue to help those dealing with food insecurity in our area.

On Thursday from 4:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., please consider donating to help the food bank continue to help those in need in our area. You can make your donation online or text "KBTX" to 313131.

All this month, the Brazos Valley Food Bank has been there to help, running massive "super distributions" of food in communities across the Brazos Valley.

On May 15, the Food Bank kicked off those distributions in Madisonville, where they served more than 300 families with a 40-pound box of dry staples, produce, meat, snacks, and a hot meal from Chick-Fil-A.

On May 18, more than 600 families were served in a distribution at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex.

On May 20, 20,934 pounds of food was distributed to 272 households in Caldwell.

On May 22, just under 52,000 pounds of food was distributed to families in College Station.

Wednesday, hundreds of residents in Washington County showed up for food relief.

On Friday, May 29, the Food Bank will complete its scheduled super distributions, serving our neighbors in Robertson County at the Robertson County Fairgrounds.

Help the Brazos Valley Food Bank curb increased hunger during these uncertain times.