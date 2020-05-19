KNOW THE DIFFERENCE: Heat exhaustion and heat stroke

With the "unofficial" start of summer this weekend, we're getting that party started a little early in the Brazos Valley.

Heat and humidity combine to give "feels like" temperatures of ~100° in the Brazos Valley through the end of the week. Though we've felt plenty hotter in a Brazos Valley summer, this is the first real, sustained taste of this kind of heat this year. With that in mind, we wanted to brush up on the signs of two serious, but very different heat related illnesses.

Heat exhaustion, the "less serious" of the two, can usually be treated at home by quickly getting in cooler weather, re-hydrating, and resting. Heat stroke often requires medical attention. The biggest difference in signs of the two is how the skin feels to the touch. Clammy skin caused by excessive sweating is often a sign of heat exhaustion, where a very hot to the touch, dry skin, and no sweating person likely means heat stroke is not far away.

Another note: nausea and vomiting are signs of both illnesses, so if you feel like you need medical attention, call 911.

Heat peaks today, but we'll see "feels like" temps near 100 through the end of the week and into part of the holiday weekend. The best preventions: hydration and plenty of breaks if you have to be outside!