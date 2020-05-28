‘Keep this Aggie family tradition alive’: Dixie Chicken speaks after roof collapse

On the evening of May 27, Dixie Chicken patrons watched in disbelief as the part of the roof collapsed into the historic bar on Northgate in College Station.

As news spread, several GoFundMe donation sites were set up. Quickly, Dixie Chicken management denounced the sites as unrelated to the bar itself, adding that they would let the public know when an official site had been set up.

Now, it has.

“For assistance with repairs and more loss of business, we could sure use a little help keeping this Aggie Family tradition alive. If you have raised a pitcher, enjoyed a Freddy burger, or a domino game on the back porch, help us with our goal and we'll get back up and running and keeping our tradition Strong,” reads the official ‘Dixie Chicken Strong’ GoFundMe site.

The full press release from the Dixie Chicken management is below.

Since 1974, the Dixie Chicken has remained timeless – generations of Aggies, Texans, and visitors have walked through the same swinging doors for a great burger or a cold beer.

For over 40 years the "Chicken" has never closed. Through finals, game days and holidays we have welcomed all to the experience of a real Texas honky tonk. However, for us along with many Texans and Americans, 2020 has been a rough year. After closing for Covid19 concerns, the Dixie Chicken remained confident of its continued service to its loyal customers.

We recently reopened with limited capacity. But 2020 wasn't done. After storms and torrential rains pounded College Station on May 27, the roof of the Dixie Chicken collapsed. The collapse caused significant damage to the pool table area, but our staff was in the process of moving people out of the building, so no one was injured. We’d also like to reiterate that Sneaky Snake’s enclosure was not damaged and she was never on the loose. She was safely removed and is being temporarily housed offsite.

“We’ve felt so blessed to carry on our dad’s tradition of serving the area,” says Jennifer Ganter, President of Dixie Chicken Inc. and eldest daughter of Dixie Chicken founder, Don Ganter. She, along with her sister, Katy Jackson, have run the Chicken since their father passed away.

“We’ve read all of the tweets, Facebook messages, and more and feel truly humbled by all of those who care so much about our family’s restaurant,” Jennifer continues. “Our goal is to open back up as soon as possible and continue to serve Aggies and visitors. With the help of our friends and the community, we’ll continue to be here for another 45 years and beyond.”

The Dixie Chicken would like to thank everyone who sent words of encouragement and offered to help as soon as they heard about the roof coming down. There are too many to name without unintentionally leaving someone out, but from the bottom of our hearts, thank you and know that we appreciate it more than you could ever know.

If you feel the call to help, there has been an official GoFundMe established. www.gofundme.com/f/dixie-chicken-strong