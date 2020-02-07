Keeping you garden safe against armyworms

If you have a garden and you’re trying to keep it alive and thriving, armyworms might be a threat. Texas A&M Agrilife Extension stopped by BVTM to tell us more.

Armyworms can be a pest and as the name suggests it has to do with numbers and the damage they can cause. They can attack gardens, home lawns or ranches.

People should be on the lookout and keep early detection in mind. If you find them early on, it's best to wait a while before you spray. A single female moth can lay up to 2,000 eggs so you should wait until you see more and kill more at one time. They're going to be most active in the early morning and late evening.