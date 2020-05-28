Keeping your garden healthy during summer

Summer heat can be stressful on vegetable plants like tomatoes.

Skip Richter with the Texas AgriLife Extension service says it's important to keep them hydrated.

Another problem facing tomatoes this time of year is diseased leaves.

"These fungal leaf spots and bacterial leaf spots can be a problem that moves up in the plant and takes away the foilage that's needed," said Richter. "It's a good idea to pick off any leaves that are affected."

The transition from spring into summer is also a good chance to plant some new plants like southern peas and okra.

