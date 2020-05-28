Keeping your garden healthy during the summer time

Wanting to grow that perfect vegetable garden? Aggie Horticulture has you covered with easy gardening facts, commercial production guide recommendations, and vegetable problem-solvers for you to look at. All these resources can be found on their website.

With the recent storms and hail in our area, check out your vegetables in your garden to see if they have any damage. For example, tomato plant leaves could become tattered and shredded or their trunk and stems are cut and nicked but don't be too hasty to discard them. Tomato plants often recover from hail damage, especially if the damage occurs early in the growing season. Clean up the debris from the garden, and keep the plants watered and fertilized. Another way to make sure your tomatoes are healthy is by removing diseased leaves near the root of the plant and placing mulch in order to keep the soil from splashing onto the plant.

For more information about gardening, visit the Related Links Section.

