Longtime Brazos Valley restaurant owner passes away at 77

Ken Martin, the owner of Pepe's Mexican Cafe in Bryan, passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 77.

Mr. Martin opened his first local restaurant with Pepe's Mexican Cafe in Bryan 50 years ago in 1969. He owned several other popular restaurants including Ken Martin's Steakhouse, Ken Martin's Safari Grille and Fort Shiloh. The original Pepe's on S. College Ave. in Bryan is the only restaurant that remains open.

The Martin family told KBTX Monday he passed away on the 11th anniversary of his first cancer diagnosis. On the day following his death, they're remembering his life and sharing their favorite memories in the place where it all began, Pepe's.

"Any time he was working at the restaurant during the lunch rush or the dinner rush, there was only one place you'd find him, and that would be out in the dining room talking to people and welcoming them in like they were part of our family, like they were over at our house for dinner. I think he had a real gift of making people feel that way," said Kip Martin, Ken's son.

"As he grew older, he began to realize the more important things were showing that love, that everyone is worth something. Everybody is loveable in some way or another. He brought us up to his level and we'll remember that as a family, and that's what's going to give us the courage to move on," said Diane Martin, Ken's wife of 58 years.

Mr. Martin worked closely with A&M Church of Christ and Camp of the Hills.

Ken Martin's Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at the A&M Church of Christ in College Station.