Ken Starr announced as Reagan dinner guest speaker

Ken Starr has been announced as the guest speaker for the 15th Annual Reagan Dinner.

Starr, best known for his role on the Independent Counsel and the Starr Report, has a distinguished career in law, public service and academia.

The dinner will be held at the Grimes County Expo Center on Saturday, Feb. 15.

General reservations for the dinner are $60. VIP reservations are $75 and include a private book signing at 4:30 p.m.

A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a steak dinner at 6:30 p.m.

For reservations, table sponsorships or general information, contact Karen Hale at (936) 894-2249 or (713) 851-8304 or by email at kjhale@embarqmail.com.