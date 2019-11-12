Kenny Hewett sentenced in Hazana Anderson case

One of two people accused of harming a College Station toddler has been sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office said Kenny Hewett was sentenced last week on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse.

Anderson died last fall after investigators said she was beaten by Hewett and her mother TiAundra Christon. Her small body was in a Texas City lake last year. Christon initially reported her missing at a College Station park.

At a hearing Tuesday morning, Christon's trial was set for February. She is also being charged with tampering with a human corpse.

At this point, neither has been charged with murder. KBTX asked a prosecutor with the Galveston County District Attorney's Office on why murder charges hadn't been pursued but he said he couldn't comment because of the pending trial.

Christon also faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted at her upcoming trial.

Prosecutors also tell us Hewett gave up his right to appeal.

