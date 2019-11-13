Kerlees lean on faith 20 years after losing son in Bonfire collapse

"It's just hard to believe it's been 20 years," Janice Kerlee admits.

It's been two decades since Aggie Bonfire came crashing down, trapping Tim and Janice Kerlee's only son, Tim, Jr.

"He was always out there supporting other people, helping other people. And that never changed right to the day he died," Tim Kerlee said.

"When he said, 'I'm ok. Help my buddies first,'" Janice added.

But Tim was far from ok. More than 40 hours after stack fell, their 17-year-old son became the 12th and final Aggie to die from injuries suffered in the collapse.

"You could just feel the power of the holy spirit in that (hospital) room," Janice described. "And we are sure that when Tim left Earth, he walked right into the arms of Jesus."

The couple wanted to share that powerful experience with students at Texas A&M, so they moved to Aggieland. Janice became a pastor and then a Hospice chaplain.

Today, the pair is retired and living in Bryan, surrounded by memorabilia and memories of their son.

When asked what they miss most about Tim, they both said, "His smile."

"That's exactly what I was going to say." Janice laughed. "His smile. He had a wonderful smile."

What still gets Tim Kerlee choked up 20 years later is a gesture from the Boy Scout Council in Memphis, which named the 1999 class of Eagle Scouts after his son.

"They said they received so many phone calls from all over to name that class for Tim. And they did," Tim said proudly. "We said then and we say now, we don't know how anyone survives something like that in their life if they don't have faith."

Janice added, "Not that you ever get over the death of a child. You heal, but you always carry that scar."

According to the Kerlees, they go to the Bonfire Memorial at least twice a year -- once on the anniversary of the collapse at 2:42 a.m. Their second yearly visit comes when Squadron 16, Tim's Corps of Cadet's outfit, takes its freshmen out there to tell them about bonfire and Tim.

Janice Kerlee has also written a book about their experience called "The Chance to Say Goodbye: Hope for Grieving Parents".

