Kids Okinawan Karate course offered in College Station

Starting Jan. 6, the City of College Station is offering a Kids Okinawan Karate course.

“Martial arts helps develop discipline, self-defense skills, and proper judgment regarding when skills are used,” according to the city of College Station’s website.

The course is taught by Chiyo Spaulding, who is an AAU National Champion and has been teaching karate for the past 15 years. One of her favorite things is to see the personal growth of her students as they develop within the sport.

According to Spaulding, the reason she teaches karate is to teach self-defense, develop character, and spread the word about the sport with others.

“[The class] starts with bowing, meditation then warming up,” said Spaulding. “Sometimes I let the kids lead the whole thing, so they can develop leadership skills, too. [Once the group is warmed up], we do punching, of course, blocking, kicking, and moving basics. Then we are going to do forms, which is a set of the movement called kata.”

The Kids Okinawan Karate course is not just for kids like the name suggests, according to Spaulding. She encourages the entire family to come and try the class.

The course costs $40 per person and is held at the Lincoln Center in College Station. The Lincoln Center is located at 1000 Eleanor Street.

The course will be offered through May.

Course times vary per day, and the whole class schedule can be seen HERE

For more information on the Kids Okinawan Karate, see the related links section.